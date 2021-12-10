Deputies: Man Killed In Union County While Attempting To Steal Catalytic Converter

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was killed while attempting to steal a catalytic converter Wednesday evening.

Deputies responded to a residence on West Unionville – Indian Trail Road around 5:45 p.m. to investigate the death. Upon arrival, detectives found a man dead underneath a Toyota Prius sedan, which was one of many vehicles in the driveway of the residence.

Through an investigation, detectives found evidence that indicates the man was in the process of cutting off and stealing the catalytic converter belonging to the Toyota Prius prior to his death.

The findings on scene indicated that at some point during the cutting of the exhaust pipe, the vehicle fell off of the automotive jack and on top of him, according to the sheriff’s office. The man was not a resident of the home where he was located.

“When you go under a vehicle and you use a jack or something like that, you don’t know the integrity of that piece of equipment and that criminal activity could cost you your life,” says Lt. James Maye with Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office will not release the identity of the man at this time due to the ongoing investigation.