Omicron Variant Now In Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, NC. — The first case of the highly transmissible covid omicron variant is now in North Carolina. Mecklenburg County Health Officials say it’s a UNC Charlotte student.

Health officials say the UNC Charlotte student who tested positive for the variant showed symptoms when they came back from Thanksgiving break. They traveled out of state. We’re told the fully-vaccinated student isolated following a positive PCR test and only had mild symptoms. The sequencing program at UNC Charlotte detected the variant with results coming back Friday.

“Any close contact that we identified were contacted through our contact tracing team and tested and none of those close contacts turned out to be positive,” says Rick Tankersley with UNC Charlotte.