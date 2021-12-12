Sunny Skies, Warmer Highs Build

We’ve received some much-needed rain over the past few days, but moisture will be hard to come by for much of the week ahead. A strong area of high pressure has set up shop over the Carolinas, bringing nothing but sunshine for the next five days. Expect highs in the Piedmont to rise near 60º to kick off the workweek on Monday, while the High Country settles in the upper 40s. Temperatures only take off from there, as the Queen City will top out in the 70s by the end of the week. A few rain chances return by next weekend.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 30°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Beautiful. High: 60°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday Night: Another chilly night. Low: 32°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Sunshine continues. Even warmer. High: 65°. Wind: Variable 5-10.