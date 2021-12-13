Restaurant Customer’s Generosity Leads To $10K Tip For Waitress In Need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Restaurant workers are overwhelmed right now. Most places don’t have enough help. A satisfied customer gave one waitress a $40 tip, but she didn’t stop there. After all was said and done, the waitress walked away with $10,000, that she says couldn’t have come at a better time.

Our question of the night: is the spirit of giving still alive?

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson

WCCB News Edge contributor QCB