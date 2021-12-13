Shots Fired At West Charlotte High School; CMS Superintendent and CMPD Chief Respond

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMPD says just after 2:15 pm Monday, two West Charlotte High School students were arguing over a backpack. One student then pulled out a gun and fired at least one round. Medic treated one person for a minor injury that was not the result of gunfire.

At least 23 firearms have been found on CMS campuses so far this year and fights at schools have been increasing. The district has spent nearly $450,000 on clear backpacks for students that will arrive in February. Superintendent Earnest Winston says the district has doubled safety screenings and is considering metal detectors, wands, and body scanners.

“We will be rolling out an anonymous reporting app. Where students who have concerns can anonymously share the information through the app and then will be held out in the coming weeks,” Winston says.

WCCB Charlotte’s Alexandra Elich asked Winston if students as safe on CMS campuses:

“CMS students are safe in our schools and I will say that unequivocally and I will tell you as a parent of two CMS students if I did not feel safe if I did not feel our schools were safe then I might make a different choice. But in no way shape or form do I believe our schools or unsafe.”

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings says Crimestoppers is increasing the reward for information that leads to a firearm found on school property to $500.

“We look at it, as it falls more on just the police department. It falls more on just the Charlotte Mecklenburg school system. It’s a whole issue that we’re dealing with throughout society,” Chief Jennings Adds.



This is a developing story.