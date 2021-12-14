8PM: The Flash “Armageddon, Part 5”

1/14

The conclusion to Armageddon presents an opportunity for The Flash to finally end his enduring battle with Reverse Flash; a determined Mia Queen visits from the future looking to save a lost loved one at any cost; part five. All on a new episode of The Flash at 8PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About The Flash:

After being struck by lightning, CSI investigator Barry Allen awakens from a nine-month coma to discover he has been granted the gift of super speed. Teaming up with S.T.A.R. Labs, Barry takes on the persona of The Flash, the Fastest Man Alive, to protect his city.