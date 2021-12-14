9PM: Riverdale “Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox”

1/16

Panicked by a succession of mysterious happenings around him, a curious Jugheads search for definitive answers leads him to discover the unsettling truth regarding Rivervale, on a new episode of Riverdale at 9PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About RIVERDALE:

The Official YouTube Channel for The CW’s Riverdale – Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, Riverdale is a bold and subversive take on the wholesome town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead as they discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town’s wholesome facade.