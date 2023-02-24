Talk, Truth, Tea: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Gets Pulled Over With Guns & Madea Teams Up W/ Destiny’s Child Member

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”, a police officer pulls Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson over and the traffic stop has gone viral. During the police encounter, Johnson made a joke with the officer. He told the officer that he had guns in the car. He was joking. Johnson was referring to his massive biceps and did a little flex. The traffic stop was shared on “The Rock’s” TikTok.

Tyler Perry is teaming up with a member of Destiny’s Child. The media mogul is collaborating with Kelly Rowland. Rowland will star in Perry’s Netflix project, “Mea Culpa”. In the movie, Rowland portrays a lawyer trying to make partner who takes on a case where an artist may have killed his girlfriend. Rowland will also share producing credits with Perry on the project.