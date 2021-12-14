Morning Brew: Del Taco Has The Perfect Gift For The Hot Sauce Lover In Your Life + Sex & The City And Peloton Have An Unexpected Storyline

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this Pure Intentions Coffee Morning Brew segment, Del Taco has the perfect gift for the hot sauce lover in your life plus, Sex & The City and Peloton have an unexpected storyline in the new show reboot on HBO Max.

Know someone who loves hot sauce? Del Taco has the perfect gift for you! The fast-food chain is out with a holiday stocking filled with 100 hot sauce packets. Stockings are still available on the company’s website for $19.99. When you purchase a stocking, you can choose your heat level with mild, Del Scorcho, or Del Inferno options. They also have holiday hot sauce ornaments available as well as a limited-edition holiday hot sauce-filled tin, hot sauce packet keychains, and even a Del Taco beach towel. Go to deltacowebstore.com for more information.

Spoiler alert for Sex & The City fans. If you haven’t already started the reboot on HBO Max, beware of the spoiler below.

A Peloton stationary bike played a big role in the first episode, after killing off a main character and the makers of the Peloton bike were apparently just as surprised as everyone else. At the end of the first episode, Mr. Big, the on-again-off-again love interest of Carrie Bradshaw, clips into his Peloton for his 1,000th ride. After he hops off the bike, he has a heart attack and dies. Peloton was out with a response in a new ad in just 3 days. Peloton shares fell more than 11% the day of the premiere.