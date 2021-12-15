Deputies: Lincoln County Prison Guard Charged With Engaging In Sexual Acts With An Inmate

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies say a prison guard at the Lincoln Correctional Center in Lincolnton was arrested on Monday for having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

The guard, Ashley Hubbard, 26, of Gastonia, admitted to having a relationship with the inmate and engaging in sexual activities, according to a news release.

Deputies say Hubbard was charged with sexual act by a custodian for her involvement and placed in jail under a $2,500 secured bond.

Detectives say the investigation into Hubbard began on November 2nd, when the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a prison guard engaging in sexual activities with an inmate.