Troopers: Mom, 2 Children Struck By Car In Stanly
STANLY, N.C. — Troopers say a mom and her two children are being treated for injuries after being hit by a car Tuesday night in Stanly.
The mom and her two children, including a 4-year-old boy, were hit by a car on Highway 27 following a Christmas program at Judah Christian Academy, according to a news release.
School officials say currently the mom and one child have been discharged, but the 4-year-old boy remains in critical condition.
