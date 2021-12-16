Another Weekend with 70+ Temps

AM Headlines:

Cold and partly cloudy start

Warm and cloudy day

Rain chances return Saturday Discussion:

It’s not quite as cold of a start with partly cloudy skies keeping temps above freezing. Clouds will remain in place today as temps reach the mid-60s this afternoon. A boundary will approach the area overnight, but it won’t be until this weekend that rain returns to the region. Highs will top out in the low 70s Friday and Saturday – the third weekend in a row of 70+ degree weather. Rain chances return midday Saturday with a cold front. Scattered to more steady rain will pick up and stretch into early Sunday. Clouds will gradually clear Sunday with a breezy and much colder outlook. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s Sunday afternoon. Another round of rain returns Tuesday with temperatures remaining at or slightly below average early next week.