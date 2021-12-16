CMPD: Fatal West Charlotte Shooting Classified As Justified Homicide

The Latest:

Detectives have classified the fatal shooting of Samuel Gregory, 58, in west Charlotte as a justified homicide.

Original Story (11/28/21):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte after finding a man dead inside a home on Saturday when responding to a domestic violence call for service.

Officers responded to the home shortly before 6 p.m. on Sadler Road.

When they arrived, officers say the found a victim, later identified as 58-year-old Samuel Gregory, with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers attempted to give aid, but Gregory was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Police ask anyone with more information on this case to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.