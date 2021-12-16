Deputies: Suspect In High Speed Chester County Chase Fires Shots At A Resident 

CHESTER, S.C. — Deputies apprehended a woman Thursday morning following a high speed chase in Chester County during which the woman fired shots at a resident.

Police say the woman, 48-year-old Kyla Clayton, was spotted driving recklessly by a Chester County resident around 8 a.m. on JA Cochran Bypass in Chester.

The resident then began to follow Clayton and called 911, according to a news release.

Deputies say during the 911 call, Clayton pulled over and fired multiple shots at the resident before speeding off towards Dawson Drive.

As Clayton passed the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Deputies say as they approached the car, Clayton fled, and a chase with law enforcement ensued.

During the chase, Clayton struck a car near the intersection of Dawson Drive and Lowry’s Highway before continuing north into York County at more than 120 mph, according to a news release.

Police say as the chase continued north on Highway 321, Clayton maintained high speeds, passing a school bus and running multiple cars off the road.

Deputies say the chase ended at the York County Government Center where Clayton was apprehended by York and Chester County Deputies without further incident.

Three handguns, a rifle, and two bags of ammo were found inside Clayton’s car, according to a news release.

Police say Clayton did not shoot at officers, and there are no injuries to report.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Charges are pending.