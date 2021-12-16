Edge On The Clock: Astroworld Festival Stage In Houston Taken Down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Astroworld Festival stage in Houston is coming down, more than a month after 10 people were killed when people rushed the stage during a performance by Travis Scott. More than 340 lawsuits have been filed. New court documents show Live Nation and ScoreMore are denying any legal responsibility for the tragedy. Travis Scott has also denied legal liability.

Plus, former Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan may be the next U.S. Ambassador to Belize. President Biden just announced the diplomatic pick.

And, Ben Affleck is playing the blame game about his alcohol addiction. The actor telling Howard Stern that his marriage to Jennifer Garner drove him to drink, because he felt trapped.

