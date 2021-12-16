Healthy Headlines: Avoiding Slips And Falls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This time of year – when it can be slippery outside – we’re more aware of how taking a fall can be scary and result in serious injury. What do we need to know about falls and how to prevent them?

In this week’s Healthy Headlines segment, Dr. Lisa Cannada, an orthopedic trauma surgeon at Novant Health, answers those questions and more.

For more information and stories on your health, visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch the full interview below: