SouthPark Mall To Undergo Multi-Million Dollar Redevelopment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SouthPark Mall is about to undergo a multi-million dollar redevelopment designed to create a better shopping experience for its visitors and existing retailers, according to Simon Property Group.

Officials say the redevelopment will include extensive upgrades to the West Plaza, the addition of Suffolk Punch Brewing’s second location, an open-air pavilion to be built next to a greenspace and stage, as well as a new, state-of-the-art play area.

“Charlotte-area shoppers expect first-class amenities, and that is exactly what this transformational redevelopment at SouthPark will deliver,” said Randy Thomas, General Manager at SouthPark. “The addition of Suffolk Punch Brewing and the new play area are just two examples of the enhancement efforts at SouthPark, and Simon’s industry-leading dedication to entertaining families in innovative and exceptional ways.”

Officials say construction is set to begin in early 2022.

Suffolk Punch will be the main feature of the updated West Plaza, bringing a nearly 400 seat full-service taphouse, restaurant, coffee bar, and an all-seasons outdoor pavilion to SouthPark.

Officials say Executive Chef Michael Rayfield will lead the kitchen, bringing Suffolk’s eclectic, “surprise and delight” style menu which rotates seasonally and incorporates hyper local products wherever possible.

The new play area, set underneath a shaded glade, will be designed to be accessible to children of all ages and those with disabilities.