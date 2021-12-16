What Grade Would You Give CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent Earnest Winston sat down for a one-on-one interview with WCCB Charlotte for an interview weeks in the making. Parents and educators are concerned about escalating fights inside schools and guns being found on what seems like a weekly basis on campuses, with 23 so far this year. A student fired at least one round at West Charlotte High School Monday during a fight over a backpack.

Winston’s handlers allowed WCCB Charlotte’s Alex Elich to interview Winston for about 20 minutes on Wednesday. She asked him if he has the leadership skills to guide the district through this tough time. He replied, “I do believe that I am certainly uniquely qualified for this line of work. I think one of the things that makes me uniquely qualified is that I am not a long-time insider. I did not pattern my career to ultimately be the superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. It was an opportunity that presented itself, I was interested and I’m committed to this work.”

Our question of the night: what grade would you give Earnest Winston?

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson