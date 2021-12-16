Wilson’s World: Angel Tree Distribution Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson was with volunteers at the distribution center for the Salvation Army Virtual Angel Tree as donated toys, clothes, and gifts were distributed to needy families. The former Sears location at Carolina Place Mall has been busy with donated bicycles being assembled and clothing items, mostly socks & warm coats, being matched for the appropriate ages.

Each Salvation Army bag is for a needy family that wouldn’t have gifts on Christmas morning if it wasn’t for the generous viewers of WCCB Charlotte. Many thanks to those around the Charlotte area who adopted an Angel and helped Wilson “Stuff the Truck” at SouthPark Mall!

Additional thanks to all of the partners helping WCCB make the Salvation Army Virtual Angel Tree a big success; Acosta Heating, Cooling & Electrical, Harris Teeter and Queen City Audio, Video, & Appliances.