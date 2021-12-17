Charlotte Water Crews Respond To Wastewater Spill At Lake Norman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Water Crews responded to a wastewater overflow near Queensdale Drive in Cornelius on Friday, according to a news release.

Officials say an estimated 2,695 gallons Lake Norman. Water officials say a blockage of kitchen grease caused the overflow.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

How You Can Help:

Toss in the trash: paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds, and excess food.

Toss in the toilet: only toilet paper.

Kitchen sink: soap suds, small amounts of foods from plate, and liquids (no fats, oils, or grease).

Take to a full-service recycling center: used and expired oils and grease.

Suspect A Sewage Spill? Call 311 or 704-336-7600. We respond 24 hours-a-day.

To learn more, visit www.charlottewater.org.