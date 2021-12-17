Edge On The Clock: Apple Employees Will Work Remotely Indefinitely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Apple employees will get to work remote indefinitely. The tech giant is delaying a return to office work because of rising COVID cases and the Omicron variant. Apple is giving its corporate and retail employees $1,000 to buy equipment for their home offices. Other companies, including Google and Amazon have delayed their return to office dates several times.

Plus, former First Lady Melania Trump wants to share her vision with a new non-fungible token. Trump says her NFT will be a watercolor with a recording of her voice.

And, actor Chris Noth is accused of unwanted sex in the city. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a woman says Noth sexually assaulted her in 2004 in Los Angeles. The Hollywood Reporter also says a second woman is accusing Noth assaulting her in 2015 in New York.

