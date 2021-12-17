Federal Authorities Sentence Asheville Man To 28 Years In Prison On Child Pornography Charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Federal authorities have sentenced an Asheville man to 28 years in prison for using the app Snapchat to induce teenage girls to produce child pornography and engage in sexual acts for money.

Coyoami Miguel, 26, of Asheville was sentenced on Thursday for his involvement in this case, according to a news release.

Investigators say from July of 2019 to April of 2020, Miguel used Snapchat and other messaging apps to contact at least 15 minor girls in the area for the purpose of inducing the minors to produce sexually explicit images as well as engage in sexual acts with him in exchange for money.

In April of 2020, officers arrested Miguel and seized numerous electronic devices.

Investigators say dozens of videos and images of teenage girls engaging in sexually explicit conduct were found on Miguel’s devices.

Some of the videos even depicted Miguel engaging in sex acts with the minors, according to a news release.

On January 13th, 2020, investigators say Miguel pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and using a minor to produce sexually explicit content.

Miguel is currently in federal custody awaiting to be transferred to his designated federal facility.

Police say Miguel may also be subject to deportation proceedings upon the completion of his federal sentence.