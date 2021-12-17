Police: 19-Year-Old Son Charged With Attempted Murder Of Father Following Stabbing In Gastonia

The Latest:

Detectives have charged a 19-year-old man with attempted murder after he stabbed his 66-year-old father inside their Gastonia home on Thursday.

Carrington Byrd, 19, is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in this case, according to a news release.

Police arrested Byrd after a two-hour long standoff with officers.

Byrd is now being held in the Gaston County Jail without bond, according to a news release.

Detectives continue to investigate a motive for the stabbing.

Original Story (12/16/21):

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man with life-threatening injuries on Thursday.

Police say they received a 911 call around 9 a.m. from a neighbor claiming there was a man in the yard screaming that he had been stabbed.

When officers arrived at the home on N. York Street, they located the stabbing victim and took them to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries

Police say after a standoff, the suspect was located hiding inside the home where the stabbing had occurred.

Update to stabbing on N.York St: Suspect located hiding inside residence where stabbing occurred and is in custody. No injuries to suspect or officers. Suspect and victim believes to have been known to each other. pic.twitter.com/HKN5oJpxiV — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) December 16, 2021

No one was injured during this incident, according to a news release.

Police believe the suspect and victim know each other.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Check back for updates.