Police: 19-Year-Old Son Charged With Attempted Murder Of Father Following Stabbing In Gastonia

The Latest:
Detectives have charged a 19-year-old man with attempted murder after he stabbed his 66-year-old father inside their Gastonia home on Thursday.
Carrington Byrd, 19, is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in this case, according to a news release.
Police arrested Byrd after a two-hour long standoff with officers.
Byrd is now being held in the Gaston County Jail without bond, according to a news release.
Detectives continue to investigate a motive for the stabbing.
Original Story (12/16/21):
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man with life-threatening injuries on Thursday.
Police say they received a 911 call around 9 a.m. from a neighbor claiming there was a man in the yard screaming that he had been stabbed.
When officers arrived at the home on N. York Street, they located the stabbing victim and took them to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries
Police say after a standoff, the suspect was located hiding inside the home where the stabbing had occurred.
Update to stabbing on N.York St:
Suspect located hiding inside residence where stabbing occurred and is in custody.
No injuries to suspect or officers.
Suspect and victim believes to have been known to each other. pic.twitter.com/HKN5oJpxiV
— Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) December 16, 2021
No one was injured during this incident, according to a news release.
Police believe the suspect and victim know each other.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Check back for updates.