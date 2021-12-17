Holiday Cookie Decorating Event Cancelled

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A fun, family-friendly event has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 threat. Sweet Spot Studio CLT has called off its cookie decorating event. But the shop is still helping families have fun this holiday season.

You and the family can still have fun in the kitchen with a Cake, Doughnut and Christmas Cookie Kit from Sweet Spot Studio CLT. Sweet Spot Studio CLT has everything you need to make memories with the kids! ‎You can decorate cookies with friends and family wherever they might be across the country!

Order from the Sweet Spot CLT website and have an online Christmas Cookie session with the exact same ingredients and instructions! It’s the same with the Cake Donut kits – you get everything you need, even the glaze!