Police Charge Albemarle Man With 10 Counts Of Statutory Rape

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — An Albemarle man has been arrested and charged for statutory rape of a child less than 15-years-old, according to police.

Detectives with the Albemarle Police Department charged a 29-year-old Domincue Perkins with ten counts of statutory rape in this case.

Perkins is being held under a 1 million dollar bond, with his first court date set for January 3rd, 2022, according to a news release.

Police say the rape was originally reported back in October of this year, and with help from both the Norwood and Albemarle Police Department, investigators were able to identify Perkins as their suspect.