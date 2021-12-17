TikTok Threat About Possible Violence Toward Schools On Friday Is On The Radar Of Law Enforcement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Messages on TikTok warn about the possibility of violence at schools on Friday. Videos with vague warnings are being shared by people around the country. But, there’s no specific location named.

Local law enforcement tells WCCB they are aware of the TikToks and say there’s no legitimate threat that they’re aware of. WCCB Charlotte’s Alex Elich talked about social media threats with CMS superintendent Earnest Winston in an exclusive interview Wednesday. He says the district doesn’t want to create unnecessary hysteria among parents when there is a possible threat involving one of our schools. He says, “It is a challenge for us to compete with social media. Social media will get the message out more quickly than we can. We have to verify the facts, we have to talk to authorities before we communicate with families.”

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Zach Aldridge

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson