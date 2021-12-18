Chester County Schools Going Remote Temporarily After Winter Break

CHESTER CO., S.C. — Chester County Schools will operate remotely the week after winter break in anticipation of another spike in COVID-19 cases, school officials announced on Friday.

District Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton says in 2020 Chester County Schools saw a significant spike in new COVID-19 cases immediately after students came back from Winter Break, and with the new Omicron variant this year, the district has decided to use virtual learning days from January 5th-7th as a precautionary measure.

The District hopes this will minimize the risk and possibility of school-level outbreaks as well as students losing additional time in the classroom due to quarantine.

School officials say students will complete their coursework at home through teacher instruction or independently during this time.

Teachers may post instructional videos or assignments that students can complete on their own schedule.

District officials say to-go meals will be available at various pickup locations throughout Chester County.

Parents can click here to request meals or choose a pickup location by December 17th.

All students and staff will return to in-person learning on Monday, January 10th.