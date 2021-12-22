Biden Announces Free At-Home COVID Tests And More Testing Sites Across Country

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday plans to ramp up COVID testing and vaccinations, amid the country’s first death related to the omicron variant. 500 million, free, at-home COVD testing kits will be available in January. You’ll be able to request your test online, and it’ll be shipped to your home for free. And, 10,000 more COVID vaccine sites will also soon be popping up nationwide.

The President stressed holidays could be close to normal, if you’re vaccinated. Biden says, “I know some Americans are wondering if you can safely celebrate the holidays with your family and friends. The answer is yes, you can, if you and those you celebrate with are vaccinated, particularly if you’ve gotten your booster shot.”

Biden noted, if you’re not vaccinated, you should be concerned this holiday season, saying, “Almost everyone who has died from COVID-19 in the past months has been unvaccinated.”

Our question of the night: have you changed your holiday plans because of omicron?

