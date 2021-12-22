Edge On The Clock: Your DNA Could Determine Your Coffee Preference

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A new study shows your DNA could determine your coffee preference. A report in the journal Nature’s Scientific shows people born with a quicker caffeine metabolism prefer black coffee. One theory says it’s not so much that they like the bitter coffee, but instead want strong coffee because of its higher caffeine content. Subjects in the study who had a higher sensitivity to caffeine were more likely to add cream and sugar to their coffee.

Plus, actor Chris Noth has been dropped from The Equalizer, in the wake of sexual assault allegations. On Monday, the actor was booted from the CBS drama, effective immediately.

And, actress Penelope Cruz is reveling her kids will not be allowed on social media until they’re 16.

