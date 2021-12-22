Police: 2 Men Arrested After Stealing A Woman’s Car At Gunpoint In Hickory

1/2 Deonte Clark - Attempted 1st Degree Murder - Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill - Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Dwelling - Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon - Possession of a Firearm by a Felon - 2nd Degree Kidnapping - Larceny of a Motor Vehicle - Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle - Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits - Resisting a Public Officer

HICKORY, N.C. — Police have arrested two Statesville men after they stole a woman’s car at gunpoint in Hickory late Tuesday night and attempted to flee.

Deonte Clark, 29, and Keon Abraham, 22, have both been charged for their involvement in the robbery and resisting arrest, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Police say around 11:20 p.m. they received a 911 call from a neighbor on 20th Avenue Drive NE in reference to a robbery in progress occurring in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Officers say the caller stated that two Black men were assaulting a woman in the parking lot and appeared to be trying to steal her car.

While the caller was on the phone with 911, officers say one of the suspects fired several shots at the caller who was still inside their home.

At 11:25 p.m., the Hickory Police Department received a 911 call from the victim of the reported assault.

She told police that two Black men had held a gun to her head and stolen her 2007 Mazda.

While responding to the armed robbery, officers observed the stolen 2007 Mazda at the intersection of 16th Street NE and 12th Avenue NE, occupied by two suspects.

Officers attempted to stop the car, but the suspects fled from officers.

Officers pursued the stolen car to the parking lot of a Food Lion on Springs Road NE, where the suspects hit a utility pole, exited the car, and fled on foot.

Police were able to apprehend both suspects shortly after and take them into custody.

Deonte Clark has been charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Dwelling, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits, and Resisting a Public Officer in this case, according to a news release.

Keon Abraham has been charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Flee to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, Felony Aid and Abet Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Felony Aid and Abet 2nd Degree Kidnapping, and Resisting a Public Officer in this case, according to a news release.

Police say both suspects are being held at the Catawba County Detention Center under no bond.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or Investigator David Moore at 828-261-2686 or dfmoore@hickorync.gov.