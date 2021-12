1/4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the individuals pictured above in reference to a homicide investigation on South Tryon Street.

Police say there are no warrants currently on file.

Anyone who observes or recognizes these individuals is asked to call a Homicide Unit detective at 704-432-TIPS immediately.