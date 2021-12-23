Edge On The Clock: $180K Cash Donation To College Goes Unnoticed For Months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A $180,000 donation to The City College of New York went unnoticed for months. A box, addressed to “Physics Department” was delivered when classes were remote. No one opened it until in-person classes resumed this semester, and they found it was filled with $180,000 in cash. An unsigned letter said the sender was a graduate who wanted to give back to the school that jump started their scientific career. The money will go to fund tuition scholarships.

Plus, Taco Bell is adding chicken wings to their menu for a limited time. And we mean limited. They’ll be available for one week starting January sixth.

And, an Alabama judge has ruled you can’t sell your ring after a failed engagement. According to court documents, the man in question proposed with a ring valued at $32,000. Two months after the engagement was called off, he asked for the ring back, but his ex-fiance sold it for $10,000. An Alabama court of appeals sided with the man, saying the gift was conditional on marriage.

