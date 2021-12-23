Healthy Headlines: Gun Safety And Violence Prevention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gun safety is an important issue that we are unfortunately reminded of far too often – with every tragic mass shooting, school shooting, accidental shooting.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Novant Health Injury Prevention Coordinator, Kelly Moriarty, talks with us about gun safety and gun violence prevention. She has been partnering with the Mecklenburg County Health Department and others on a gun safety and gun violence prevention campaign.

For more information and stories on your health, visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch the full interview below: