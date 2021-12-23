Lenoir-Rhyne Latest N.C. School To Require Boosters For Students & Staff

HICKORY, N.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory is the latest N.C. school requiring all students, staff and faculty to get the COVID-19 booster before returning to campus in the Spring.

The university sent out a letter saying a COVID-19 vaccine booster requirement will go into effect January 1st, 2022.

All students will be tested for the virus when they return to campus in the new year, and the university will continue to conduct weekly COVID-19 testing similar to the fall semester.

To ensure the safest campus possible, Lenoir-Rhyne strongly recommends that all students, staff and faculty get a booster vaccine prior to returning for the Spring semester.