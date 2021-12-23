Making Tom Brady’s Favorite Smoothie
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Bucs are coming to town on Sunday to play the Panthers – and we’re trying out Tom Brady’s secret weapon… a smoothie.
Our old friend from Men’s Health, Paul Kita, has an article about the smoothie – with all the ingredients.. so today – we’re giving it a shot!
Full recipe just below.
- 1/2 cup almond milk
- 1/2 cup hemp milk
- 1 tsp hemp seeds
- 1 tsp chia seeds
- 1/4 cup chopped walnuts
- 1 tbsp almond butter
- 2 tbsp protein powder
- 1 cup frozen blueberries
- 1/2 cup frozen banana