Making Tom Brady’s Favorite Smoothie

WCCB Staff,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Bucs are coming to town on Sunday to play the Panthers – and we’re trying out Tom Brady’s secret weapon… a smoothie.

Our old friend from Men’s Health, Paul Kita, has an article about the smoothie – with all the ingredients.. so today – we’re giving it a shot!

Full recipe just below.

  • 1/2 cup almond milk
  • 1/2 cup hemp milk
  • 1 tsp hemp seeds
  • 1 tsp chia seeds
  • 1/4 cup chopped walnuts
  • 1 tbsp almond butter
  • 2 tbsp protein powder
  • 1 cup frozen blueberries
  • 1/2 cup frozen banana