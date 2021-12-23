Waterbean Coffee Donating Christmas Eve Profits To Family Of Fallen CMPD Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Waterbean Coffee announced all profits made on Christmas Eve at their Charlotte locations will directly benefit the family of fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin.

Officer Goodwin tragically lost her life in a traffic accident on I-85 in Charlotte Wednesday morning.

She is survived by her husband and three young children, a 3-year-old, 1-year-old, and a 4-month-old infant.

Waterbean Coffee officials say at this time of loss, they hope to support the family and community in any way they can.