Tributes Pour-In For CMPD Officer Killed In Line Of Duty

CHARLOTTE — Tributes continue to pour in for a fallen CMPD Officer. Family, friends and colleagues honored Officer Mia Goodwin during a procession Thursday from the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office to Alexander Funeral Home.

Men and women in blue saluted the officer who gave her life serving her community. Just 33 years-old, Officer Goodwin lost her life Wednesday morning after two tractor trailers collided on Interstate 85 while the officer was working another accident. Many people in the community lined the streets to salute the fallen officer.

“The take away is that we support this family, show this family that we love them and just continue to pray for them, hold them up in prayer,” says Charlie Currence, Charlotte Resident.

Officer Goodwin was a wife, her husband is a firefighter with Charlotte Fire Department, and she was a mother of three children, ages 3, one, and four months old.

If you’d like to help the Goodwin family you can donate to several GoFundme accounts including this one.

Fundraiser by Back The Blue NC : Benefit for Family of Ofc. Goodwin CMPD (gofundme.com)