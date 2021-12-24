Warm & Windy Holiday Weekend

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the South, the A/C was running, ’cause we live in the South.

All Christmas poems aside, it’s looking toasty for the holiday weekend ahead. It looks like temperatures will be in the upper 60s this Christmas Saturday, which would put it into the top-five-warmest on record. Although the 70s are now less likely for Santa’s big day, many spots will easily get there on Sunday. Expect highs in the 50s this holiday weekend in the mountains.

Any outdoor plans you have in the Piedmont this holiday weekend will have the green light, as mainly sunny skies continue their dominance. That said, mostly cloudy skies and a few showers are possible in the High Country Christmas afternoon and evening. The holiday weekend also looks breezy, with winds gusts out of the southwest close to 30 mph. Rain chances outside of the mountains remain minimal over the next five days. The final week of 2021 looks very warm, with highs 10-20º above average before we ring in the new year.

Christmas Eve: Clouds build in late. Mild. Low: 49°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy early, then some clearing. High: 68°. Wind: SW 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Christmas Night: Mostly clear. Few High Country showers. Low: 51°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Kwanzaa: Warm sunshine. High: 72°. Wind: NW 5-10.