CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers struggles at home continued on Sunday. The Bucs beat the Panthers 32-6, it’s Carolina’s sixth straight loss at home.

Inside Bank of America stadium fans began to chant ‘Fire Rhule’ and were loud with their boos throughout the game. Matt Rhule is now 10-21 as the Panthers head coach over the past two seasons.

Join the Got Game team as they debate if the Panthers should fire Matt Rhule.