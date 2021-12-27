CMPD Asking For Public’s Help Locating Suspect Identified In Connection To Christmas Day Shooting In Northwest Charlotte

The Latest (12/27/21):

Police are asking for the public’s help in providing information on the location of a suspect identified in connection to a Christmas day shooting in northwest Charlotte that left one person dead and two people injured.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police has identified 30-year-old Bruce Japel Adams as the suspect in the case through an investigation.

This case was presented to the Mecklenburg County Magistrate’s office and arrest warrants were issued for Adams for the crimes of first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to authorities.

The police department has described the suspect as a black man, weighing around 250 pounds and 5’10” tall.

Original Story (12/26/21):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man is dead and two people are injured after a shooting on Christmas day in northwest Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives say.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of someone shot on Beatties Ford Road.

At the scene, officers say they located two men with apparent gunshot wounds.

One man, later identified as Frederick Edwards, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene, and detectives say the other man was taken a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a third victim with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital on their own with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this homicide is active and ongoing.

Police ask anyone with more information to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.