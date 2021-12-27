Funeral Arrangements Announced For CMPD Officer Killed In Line Of Duty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Funeral arrangements for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin, who was killed in a crash on I-85 on Dec. 22, has been announced by Alexander Funeral Home.

The funeral service and visitation will be at First Baptist Church, located at 301 South Davidson Street in Charlotte, on Dec. 29.

The visitation will be held at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday. The funeral service will start after the visitation at 12 p.m.

For more information about the service or to send condolences to Officer Goodwin, click here.