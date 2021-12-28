On The “Van Gogh” With Wilson

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Not sure what to do with out of town guests? Wilson says take them to the Immersive Van Gogh Experience!

There’s only 5 days left to visit Camp North End and the very popular Van Gogh Immersive Exhibit!

There will be no more extensions, the show must end on January 2nd. The latest estimates are that $500,000 has been put into the Charlotte Arts Community through the Van Gogh Exhibit.

There have been almost 300,000 tickets sold so far Local artists’ work is available at the Merchandise Boutique, you don’t need a ticket to visit the merchandise area, many items are 30% off. Find out more and get tickets at:

www.vangoghclt.com