Health Officials Caution Against Large Gatherings Over New Year’s Weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC – Mecklenburg County health officials say they’re concerned about large gatherings over the holiday weekend as the state sets a single day covid case count record.

“We’re tired of Covid. We’re tired of masking. We’re tired of changing plans and canceling holidays,” said Atrium Health Dr. Jim Hunter, sympathizing with the public about pandemic burnout.

He plead with people to reel in the surging metrics.

“We’re asking for the community for everyone here to do your part. Get vaccinated. Wear your mask. Stay home if you’re ill,” said Dr. Hunter.

In North Carolina, more than 18,000 people tested positive for covid on a single day this week. That smashes the single day record of about 11,500 set back in January.

Hospitalizations have also doubled since the beginning of the month with more than 4,100 people hospitalized across the state.

“It is a strain on both our resources with our staffing and just overall bed capacity within our facilities as the number of admissions has ramped up pretty dramatically,” said Novant Health Dr. Sid Fletcher.

He says they’ve been preparing for the surge and that the numbers aren’t a surprise. He’s asking people to rethink their New Year’s plans.

“If you can, make it a smaller gathering, make it with your immediate family. If not, try and make it outside. Try and take advantage of this nice warm weather,” said Dr. Fletcher.

About 90% of the people hospitalized are unvaccinated. Health officials worry the surge will only continue as large events and close contact continue this weekend.

“This is a year to have a bit more caution so that in future years, we’re all still around to celebrate with each other,” said Gibbie Harris, the Mecklenburg County Health Director.