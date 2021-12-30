Healthy Headlines: Vein Health In The New Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new year is approaching and so is the annual ritual of making resolutions. Many of those resolution – like to eat healthier and exercise more – are good for your vein health.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines segment, Dr. Rebecca Kelso, a vascular surgeon with Novant Health, explains why vein health is important and why keeping those resolutions means healthier veins, too.

Watch the full interview below: