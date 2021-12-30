Man Accused Of Killing Woman At Art Studio In NoDa Dies By Suicide

1/6 Malek Moore

The Latest:

Police say Malek Moore, the man accused of killing a woman at an art studio in NoDa, has died after an apparent suicide.

Moore was found unresponsive in his cell around 4:34 a.m. on Wednesday and was pronounced dead minutes later, according to a news release.

Detectives say Moore was serving an eight-year prison sentence as a habitual felon after being convicted in Guilford County.

Original Story (9/14/21):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local police and the FBI worked around the clock searching for the man accused of a crime spree that includes murdering a 29-year-old woman at an art studio in NoDa, killing a 21-year-old man in Greensboro, assaulting a woman along the Little Sugar Creek Greenway in Charlotte, and breaking into The Exchange at 36th off North Davidson Street.

Malek Moore was taken into custody on Thursday, September 9th in Greensboro, North Carolina, according to authorities. Police say officers with the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Moore around 1:30pm on East Market Street after receiving a call about a suspicious person from a resident.

Moore was extradited to Charlotte and placed in the Mecklenburg County Jail just after midnight on September 14th. He had his first appearance in a Mecklenburg County Court on September 14th. He is facing the following charges in Mecklenburg County: 1st degree murder, 1st degree kidnapping, 1st degree burglary, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, 2nd degree kidnapping, and misdemeanor assault on a female.

Moore is accused of murdering Gabryelle Allnutt on September 5th on East 22nd Street in Charlotte. Police also say Moore murdered 21-year-old Christian Mbimba on September 3rd on Patterson Street in Greensboro.

“There is a dangerous individual that we want to get off the street and we want to get him off the street as fast as we can,” said CMPD Capt. Jim McNally during a news conference while Moore was still wanted.

The FBI says Moore has been identified as the suspect in multiple violent offenses against strangers since September 2nd. While Moore was on the run, authorities posted billboards around the Charlotte area with some of Moore’s previous mugshots.

Police say Moore used the rail system to travel. Police say Moore did not know any of his victims.

“It’s terrible. It’s sad that it had to happen,” said Kevin Samuel, the owner of Exchange at 36th.

Police believe following Allnutt’s murder, Moore broke into the Exchange on 36th street. Samuel posted surveillance video on Instagram showing someone breakthrough the front door and steal a cash register.

“Our door basically looked like what had happened down the street,” said Samuel.

Court records show Moore was just released from prison on August 20th after serving more than eight years on habitual breaking and entering charges. Moore is an absconder from his parole but is now facing the additional murder charges and other felonies.

Allnutt was found unresponsive just before 6am on September 6th, according to CMPD. Allnutt was an art teacher at the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts, according to a Facebook post from August 15th.

She was staying in Charlotte after evacuating from the path of hurricane Ida. She posted a message on Instagram expressing her thanks to the community for providing “shelter, friendship, employment and peace in a situation that is so unplanned and financially devastating for most.”

The crime spree had a major impact on the tight Noda community.

“It’s horrendous,” said Joey Hewell, the co-owner of the Noda Company Store, “it really is one of those things that a community that is close knit and that is known for it’s art and diversity, someone would come in and do something like that.”