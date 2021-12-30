North Carolina Reports Highest 1-Day Spike In COVID-19 Cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is reporting the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, which is 60 percent higher than the previous record of 11,581 positive cases reported on a single day in January.

Health officials urge North Carolinians to gather safely, get vaccinated and boosted, and wear a mask indoors in public places to help reduce the spread.

Officials say the number of people visiting the emergency room with COVID-like symptoms also set a record on Thursday at 4,171, and the number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 has nearly doubled since the beginning of December.

Health officials say data suggests that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may cause less severe illness for people who are vaccinated, but those who are unvaccinated or who have underlying medical conditions are at the highest risk of severe illness and hospitalization.

86 percent of people in intensive care are unvaccinated in the state, according to a news release.

Officials say hospitalizations will likely increase as the trend typically lags four to five days after an increase in cases.