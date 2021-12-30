Wilson’s World: NYE Preps at Alchemy Restaurant in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Alchemy is a place where vegetarians, omnivores and everyone else can gather together and all have great food choices.

Alchemy at C3Lab was recently named one of the 50 Best Restaurants in Charlotte Magazine and they have some special things planned for 2022!

New Year’s Eve will be an evening of music, art, and food as Alchemy says goodbye to 2021. The customized menu includes a four-course meal featuring dishes for a variety of dietary preferences and a bottle of champagne.

Find out more and make reservations at www.c3-lab.com