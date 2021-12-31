Wilson Bringing In The New Year At Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C.– Spend your New Year’s Eve with 4 million lights at Charlotte Motor Speedway!

Wilson was at his home away from home with a great option to ring in the New Year in a safe and fun way! Stay in your car and enjoy the 4 million lights driving through the four-mile course, with hundreds of creative displays and lights synchronized to music. The show is open 6-10 p.m. rain or shine through January 16th. Tickets, schedules and more information are available online at www.speedwaychristmas.com