Alec Baldwin’s 13 Minute Message About 2022 And Why He Doesn’t Make New Year’s Resolutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Alec Baldwin says he is looking toward the new year and reflecting on the fatal shooting on the set of his film Rust in a new Instagram video. The actor posted the almost 13-minute video on New Year’s day. Baldwin expressed his gratitude for the support he received since the shooting incident that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. He also added: he understands where those who don’t support him are coming from.

Baldwin, who’s been openly struggling since the accidental shooting, said that he has goals for the new year, but he’s not making any resolutions. He says, “I’m not a New Year’s resolution person. I rarely have the ability to change my behavior in terms of resolutions. Like, ‘Oh, I’m going to give up smoking.'”

Baldwin went on to say his goals in the new year are peace, awareness, and consciousness.

Our question of the night: is it worth having a New Year’s resolution?

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright

WCCB News Edge contributor Tremaine “QCB” Sloan