Winter Edition Of Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week Returns In January

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week will provide diners culinary joy with its return from Friday, Jan. 21 through Sunday, Jan. 20, with 70 restaurants around the metro area offering three-course meals at fixed price dining deals.

Relaunched last summer with 42 participating restaurants after a year-long hiatus, this winter’s Queen’s Feast expands its list with participants in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston, Catawba, Stanly, York, and Lancaster counties.

“In addition to the usual $30 and $35 prix fixe dinner prices, the latter of which was added in 2015, we are now including $40 and $45 options as well so that restaurants can continue offering impressive and enticing menus at a discount while reflecting today’s higher food and operating costs,” stated Bruce Hensley, a partner in Hensley Fontana Public Relations, which owns and operates the promotion. “We hope diners will explore new dining destinations and rediscover those favorite spots they may have missed over the last couple of years.”

Launched in 2008 as an opportunity for full-service restaurants to showcase their offerings to diners through an attractive prix fixe meal deal every January and July, Charlotte Restaurant Week evolved into a typically festive time for the area, providing perfect opportunities for group outings and date nights, and even sees out-of-town visitors make travel plans to coincide with the promotion so they could check out the area’s dining scene.

First-time participants in this month’s promotion include Mizu, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, and Church & Union in Uptown Charlotte; Calle Sol Latin Café & Cevicheria in Plaza Midwood; Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails in Rock Hill; BOCADO Bar & Diner in South End; The Local Room in Locust; the newest location of Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in Huntersville; Margaux’s Wine, Pizza & Market in Pineville; and Mas Amor Cantina and the Vintage House in Hickory.

Customers can now visit CharlotteRestaurantWeek.com to view the full list of participating restaurants and their special Queen’s Feast menus and make reservations.

Reservations are recommended to ensure seats during prime dining times.

Diners can follow the promotion on: